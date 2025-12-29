The Last of Us to Recast Key Role ahead of Third Season

Manny’s future just got a little murkier, with HBO opting to recast, rather than write him out.

HBO’s The Last of Us is gearing up for its third season — but one familiar face won’t be trekking through the post-apocalyptic ruins with us anymore.

Danny Ramirez, who brought Manny Alvarez to life in Season 2 of the hit series, will not be returning for Season 3, with the character set to be recast instead.

Ramirez’s Manny – a Firefly-turned-wary ally who joins Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) on a mission of vengeance following Joel’s death – was introduced in the second season and quickly became a memorable presence despite limited screen time.

According to reports, scheduling conflicts are behind Ramirez’s departure, as his commitments – including ongoing work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – reportedly made it difficult for him to return. While an official new actor hasn’t been announced yet, casting for the role is already underway.

The Last of Us – based on the acclaimed Naughty Dog games – has become one of HBO’s biggest hits, blending brutal world-building with deeply human stories. With Season 3 officially in the works and expected to adapt more of The Last of Us Part II, fans are curious how Manny’s arc will be handled with a new performer stepping in.

The news arrives alongside broader behind-the-scenes shifts: co-creator Neil Druckmann is no longer serving as co-showrunner on the series, leaving Craig Mazin at the helm as the show continues its expansion beyond the first game’s narrative.

As the apocalypse grows ever larger on screen, one thing’s clear, even in a world overrun by fungal spores, casting changes are still a curveball audiences will have to survive.