Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs join Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s new Tomb Raider series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge brings her cool to Amazon’s Tomb Raider with Sophie Turner, Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaac.

If Killing Eve and Fleabag taught us anything, it’s that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a knack for making bold, unpredictable worlds feel effortlessly watchable.

She’s bringing that same energy to Amazon’s upcoming Tomb Raider series, where she’s creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge, guiding Sophie Turner as Lara Croft through a globe-trotting adventure packed with action, heart and a cheeky touch of mischief.

Turner isn’t going it alone. The cast is stacked: Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson and Martin Bobb-Semple as fan-favourite tech whiz Zip. New characters like Sasha Luss’s fierce rival Sasha and Weaver’s mysterious Evelyn Wallis promise fresh chaos while staying true to the video game roots fans love.

“I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider… She’s a fierce female role model!” says Turner. Waller-Bridge adds, “This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!”

With Jonathan Van Tulleken directing and a production team spanning Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Wells Street Films, Story Kitchen and Legendary Television, the series is shaping up to be a globe-spanning thrill ride full of wit, style and unapologetic energy.

By the time Lara swings into action, it’s unmistakably Waller-Bridge’s world–edgy, clever and impossible not to watch.