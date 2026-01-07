The Last Dinner Party 2026 Aussie Setlist & Show Times

Here’s the set times and setlist for The Last dinner Party From the Pyre Tour

Baroque‑pop’s most theatrical five‑piece, The Last Dinner Party, are heading back to Australia in January 2026 on their From The Pyre Tour, bringing gothic theatrics, sweeping harmonies, and cinematic drama to stages across the country.

Since their debut, the London-based quintet have built a reputation for blending baroque instrumentation with pop hooks, combining soaring vocals, punchy percussion, and dramatic arrangements that feel almost operatic in scale. Their live shows are immersive spectacles, part concert, part theatre, with darkly glamorous energy that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

This run feels like a full-on homecoming for Australian fans, with cathartic choruses, lush orchestration, and those carefully staged, cinematic moments that make a Last Dinner Party show a truly unforgettable experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Last Dinner Party dates, set times and what they’ll play.

The Last Dinner Party Tour Dates & Set Times

Sat 10 Jan — Perth

Red Hill Auditorium

Doors 7:00 pm – Headline show 7:30 pm

Support: Sir Chloe (most dates)

Tue 13 Jan — Adelaide

Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Theatre

Box Office & Car Park Open 6:00 pm

Doors 7:30 pm – Show 8:15 pm

Support: Sir Chloe

Thu 15 Jan — Melbourne

Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Doors 6:30 pm – Show 7:00 pm

Support: Sir Chloe

Sat 17 Jan — Sydney

ICC Sydney Theatre

Show 8:00 pm

Support: Sir Chloe

Mon 19 Jan — Brisbane

Riverstage

Show 6:00 pm

Support: Sir Chloe

As always, doors/support set times can vary slightly by venue – be sure to arrive early and check your ticket.

The Last Dinner Party From The Pyre Setlist

Prelude to Ecstasy (intro)

Agnus Dei / Count the Ways

Second Best

The Scythe

Nothing Matters

This Is the Killer Speaking

My Lady of Mercy

Sinner

On Your Side

Caesar on a TV Screen

Mirror

The Feminine Urge

Nothing Matters (Encore)

What to Expect at the Shows

The Last Dinner Party’s headline sets on this tour typically run around 75–95 minutes, with support slots before and doors bringing total event time closer to – 2.5 hours.

Perth & Melbourne shows are outdoors – afternoons and evenings under summer skies are gorgeous but bring sunscreen and plenty of water.

Adelaide, Sydney & Brisbane gigs are theatre or ampitheatre setups – great views, but arrive early to lock in your spot.

Merch and VIP packages vary by city – some include early entry and collectible lanyards or laminates