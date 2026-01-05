What you can expect from Aminé’s Tour de Dance.
Portland rapper Aminé kicks off his Australian ‘Tour de Dance’ this Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre.
For fans, the complete, career-spanning setlist has been confirmed.
The show will open with the introspective ‘Arc de Triomphe’ from his 2025 album, 13 Months of Sunshine.
The 27-song marathon weaves through his catalogue, including high-energy collaborations from his KAYTRAMINÉ project with Kaytranada (‘Sossaup,’ ‘4EVA’), viral hits like ‘REDMERCEDES’ and ‘Heebiejeebies,’ and culminates with the track that started it all, ‘Caroline.’ The night ends with a brief reprise of ‘Arc de Triomphe.’
This marks Aminé’s fourth visit to Australia, presenting a dynamic mix of his playful hits and his newer, more personal work in an intimate venue, promising a night of high-energy hip-hop and dance.
Aminé’s Tour de Dance Setlist
Arc de Triomphe
Riri
Sossaup (KAYTRAMINÉ song)
Woodlawn
4EVA (KAYTRAMINÉ song)
Yellow
WHY?
RATCHET SATURN GIRL
New Flower!
meant2b
Charmander
Vacay
13MOS
Mad Funny Freestyle
BLACKJACK
Shimmy (shimmy shimmy ya intro)
Burden
Compensating
Sage Time
REDMERCEDES
SHINE
Heebiejeebies
DR. WHOEVER
REEL IT IN
Spice Girl
Caroline
Encore: Arc de Triomphe