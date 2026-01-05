What you can expect from Aminé’s Tour de Dance.

Portland rapper Aminé kicks off his Australian ‘Tour de Dance’ this Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre.

For fans, the complete, career-spanning setlist has been confirmed.

The show will open with the introspective ‘Arc de Triomphe’ from his 2025 album, 13 Months of Sunshine.

The 27-song marathon weaves through his catalogue, including high-energy collaborations from his KAYTRAMINÉ project with Kaytranada (‘Sossaup,’ ‘4EVA’), viral hits like ‘REDMERCEDES’ and ‘Heebiejeebies,’ and culminates with the track that started it all, ‘Caroline.’ The night ends with a brief reprise of ‘Arc de Triomphe.’

This marks Aminé’s fourth visit to Australia, presenting a dynamic mix of his playful hits and his newer, more personal work in an intimate venue, promising a night of high-energy hip-hop and dance.

Aminé’s Tour de Dance Setlist

Arc de Triomphe

Riri

Sossaup (KAYTRAMINÉ song)

Woodlawn

4EVA (KAYTRAMINÉ song)

Yellow

WHY?

RATCHET SATURN GIRL

New Flower!

meant2b

Charmander

Vacay

13MOS

Mad Funny Freestyle

BLACKJACK

Shimmy (shimmy shimmy ya intro)

Burden

Compensating

Sage Time

REDMERCEDES

SHINE

Heebiejeebies

DR. WHOEVER

REEL IT IN

Spice Girl

Caroline

Encore: Arc de Triomphe