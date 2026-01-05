Critics Choice Awards 2026 had a lot of love (and then some) check out the highlights

The 31st Critics Choice Awards 2026 were a night full of energy, big wins, and a surprising amount of heart.

One Battle After Another dominated the Critics Choice Awards, sweeping Best Picture and Director, while Timothée Chalamet took Best Actor for Marty Supreme and made everyone swoon, calling Kylie his, “partner of three years” and saying “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” before the cameras caught Jenner mouthing “I love you” back — a sweet moment that quickly went viral.

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), taking Best Actress, toasted co-star Paul Mescal: “Paul, I bloody love you, man. And I know loads of other women do in this room too, but tough s—,” adding “I could drink you like water working with you every single day. You’re a giant of the heart and thank you so much for making me a little more human.”

Music took center stage with KPop Demon Hunters winning Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for ‘Golden,’ a hit praised as “a soundtrack that carries the story on its own.”

Comedy highlights included Kathy Bates discovering a hidden ping-pong paddle gag mid-show, and host Chelsea Handler paying tribute to Rob Reiner: “He was genuinely the nicest guy in Hollywood.”

Check out the full list of winners below:

Critics Choice Award Film Winners:

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Best Supporting Actor: Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Best Young Actor/Actress: Miles Caton (Sinners)

Best Original Screenplay: Sinners (Ryan Coogler)

Best Adapted Screenplay: One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters

Best Original Song: “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters)

Best Foreign Language Film: The Secret Agent

Critics Choice Award Television Winners: