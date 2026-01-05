The Golden Globes Return: Here’s what you need to know

Champagne & Chalamet.

Hollywood’s awards season kicks off this Sunday with the 83rd Golden Globes, the industry’s famously lively and less-formal first major ceremony.

Hosted once again by comedian Nikki Glaser, the show promises a night of champagne toasts, potential upsets, and crucial early momentum for Oscar campaigns. Here’s what you need to know.

What are the Golden Globes, anyway?

The Globes, voted on by a now-dissolved group of international journalists, have a unique personality.

They split top film honours between ‘Drama’ and ‘Musical’ or ‘Comedy,’ ensuring a wider range of winners.

The atmosphere is more of a dinner party than a stiff ceremony, often leading to memorable, unfiltered moments.

While not a perfect predictor, a Globe win provides significant visibility on the road to the Oscars.

The Host & The Front-Runners

Nikki Glaser returns after a well-received 2025 hosting debut, promising her brand of playful Hollywood ribbing.

In the race for trophies, Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ leads with nine nominations.

Its stiffest competition is the Danish drama “Sentimental Value” with eight nods, highlighting the show’s global perspective.

On the TV side, “The White Lotus” leads the pack.

Honouring Legends & How to Watch

The night will also celebrate two icons: Dame Helen Mirren receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film, and Sarah Jessica Parker will accept the Carol Burnett Award for television.

Their legacy tributes underscore the evening’s blend of current buzz and timeless acclaim.

If you’re in the United States, the Golden Globes will be aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ from 8p.m. Eastern time on the 11th of January.