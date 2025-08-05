Pick up the phone, Scorsese! Lindsay Lohan Demands a Hollywood Reinvention

She’s ready for her Goodfellas moment.

Lindsay Lohan is done playing the same role.

The actress, who skyrocketed to fame with Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, is pushing back against Hollywood’s tendency to typecast her in bubbly comedies.

Now, she’s demanding the chance to prove her dramatic chops, and she’s got her sights set on Martin Scorsese.

In a candid interview with The Times, Lohan expressed frustration at being pigeonholed, despite her acclaimed dramatic turn in A Prairie Home Companion (2006).

“You know me as this, but you also know I can do that,” she said. “Give me the chance!” Her plea? To star in layered, story-driven films like All About Eve, and maybe even a Scorsese epic.

Lohan’s career is heating up again with Freakier Friday (out August 8), a sequel reuniting her with Jamie Lee Curtis.

But she’s also diving into darker territory with Count My Lies, a Hulu thriller she’s producing.

After years of rom-coms (like Netflix’s Our Little Secret), she’s ready to rewrite her narrative, one gritty role at a time.