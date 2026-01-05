What to expect on Yungblud’s IDOLS World Tour Setlist

Yungblud’s IDOLS World Tour is tearing through arenas in 2026 and 2027, and whether you’re at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney or another stop on the run, fans are in for a full-throttle ride.

His shows are part riot, part heart-on-your-sleeve moments — the kind of performance that works just as well in massive arenas as it does up close.

The set leans heavily on his latest album Idols, but Yungblud makes sure the classics are front and centre too. Shows usually kick off with ‘Hello Heaven, Hello’, setting a dramatic tone before hitting the punchy ‘The Funeral’. Mid-set highlights include ‘Idols Pt. I’, ‘Lovesick Lullaby’, and ‘My Only Angel’, blending new era introspection with a soaring, arena-ready sound.

Fans can expect the live staples to pack the energy. ‘fleabag’ gives a quieter, emotional moment, while ‘Lowlife’, ‘Fire’, and ‘Tin Pan Boy’ crank the chaos back up. Yungblud also mixes in covers like ‘Changes’, adding a haunting, stripped-back twist before the final stretch of his set.

The endgame is a full-on arena singalong. Tracks like ‘braindead!’, ‘Loner’, and ‘Ghosts’ lead up to the explosive encore with ‘Zombie’, a closing anthem that leaves the crowd roaring and arms in the air.

Across the tour, the order may vary slightly, but the mix of new hits, fan favourites, and high-energy live moments stays consistent.

Yungblud IDOLS World Tour Setlist

Hello Heaven, Hello The Funeral Idols Pt. I Lovesick Lullaby My Only Angel (Aerosmith & YUNGBLUD song) fleabag Lowlife Changes (Black Sabbath cover) Fire Tin Pan Boy braindead! Loner Ghosts

Encore: Zombie

Check out Yungblud’s website for more tour info.