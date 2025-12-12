Levitation Room Release Live Session of Debut EP

Minds of Our Own Live Session Shared

Los Angeles psychedelic rock outfit Levitation Room is set to reconnect fans with their roots by releasing a live session from their debut EP, Minds of Our Own on 12th December 2025.

The band announced the upcoming release across their social platforms, sharing excitement about revisiting the early material in a fresh, live-captured format.

Originally released in 2015, Minds of Our Own marked Levitation Room‘s first official foray into recording, brimming with hazy, lo-fi psychedelia and dreamy guitar textures.

The EP includes standout tracks like ‘Loved’, ‘Reasons Why’ and ‘Friends’, which helped the band to cultivate a devoted underground following thanks to their vintage-inspired sound and warm, fuzzy production.

For many fans, the debut EP remains a beloved snapshot of the band’s formative era.

Now, with the live session release, Levitation Room revisits this defining work in a way that captures the raw energy and live interplay that originally fueled these songs.

The live format promises a more immediate connection to the material, transforming listeners’ experience from the original studio versions to a performance that feels present and dynamic.

Posting teasers on Instagram, the band let fans know they had fun getting into the studio together to record the session, hosting a screening at De La Playa Records to show fans a more spontaneous performance with possible reimgined arrangements of the tracks.

Stream the live recording on all major platforms, or follow the band’s socials for live updates.