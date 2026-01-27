Laguna on Zebra, Survival & DIY Truths

The Geelong auteur dives deep on home production, the new single, and flower-fuzz philosophy

Laguna is the immersive psych-pop project of Geelong-based self-producing artist James Guida, who also runs the fiercely independent Mountain Girl Records.

With a foundation in skate culture, obscure sounds, and a steadfast DIY ethos, Laguna’s decade-long journey has been defined by a fiercely independent and ever-evolving creative practice.

Following the 2025 single ‘Sweetlips,’ Laguna has unleashed ‘Zebra,’ a new fuzzy anthem paired with homemade, 1990s inspired visual grit.

In this candid interview, Laguna details the realities of total creative control, shares essential home recording advice, and explains the philosophy behind its political flower fuzz sound.

As the focus shifts from solo work to a new live lineup and 2026 tours, Laguna reflects on artistic evolution, a recent brush with mortality, and the simple joy of still being here to play guitar.

This is the uncompromising world of Laguna, buy the ticket and take the ride.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

LAGUNA: Hehe not much just taking it easy from where i left it yesterday, a few artworks on the pipe a few cuppa’s in the tank, gotta get into the lawns a bit later, another beautiful day in paradise.

HAPPY:Tell us a little about where you’re from, and how that has influenced your approach to songwriting!

LAGUNA: Originally from Geelong, left school at fifteen and grew up in the orbit of musically innovative, esoteric creatives—bands like The Frowning Clouds.

I was basically raised by skateboarders and exposed early to obscure music and thoughtful home filmmaking.

I don’t have to reiterate it, but many of my friends from Geelong are exceptionally talented!

HAPPY:Laguna is described as “flower-fuzz, psych-pop”. What does that sonic landscape mean to you?

LAGUNA: The power of the flower, it’s a characterisation borrowed from 60s movements that promotes a certain moral code of ethical values. It’s a political message, an invitation.

HAPPY: As a self-producing artist, you handle everything from the music and visual design all the way to managing the administrative responsibilities of a label. What is the biggest challenge and the greatest reward of maintaining such complete creative control?

LAGUNA: The biggest challenge in my case is the constant battle between freedom and limitation. You have to be prepared to live a little.

The unpredictable nature of the beast is where some of the most rewarding moments come from but having said that, I’m a songwriter who’s developed a wide range of skills beyond writing and performing.

I’m not a graphic designer by trade, nor a corporate industry professional by nature, I simply know how to serve the purpose at hand. Recognition doesn’t come often; the work still has to be done.

HAPPY: Your releases are known for their home grown foundation, for any aspiring home engineers and producers out there, how do you get high quality results at home without breaking the bank?

LAGUNA: There aren’t any shortcuts to training your ear, some tips are to rent cheap locations where you can make it happen, treat your room with DIY panels, spend your money on monitors before anything and monitor on multiple systems.

Keep in mind that no amount of mixing can fix a poor recording. Work at a modest volume with healthy raw levels at no more than -12db to avoid head room issues when processing in post.

Parallel compression is your friend but remember to gain match your plugin levels, favour cuts over boosting, less is more, the list goes on!

HAPPY: Laguna’s new single is called ‘Zebra.’ What is the significance behind that title?

LAGUNA: When you’ve got both shades, you see the whole picture.

HAPPY:You founded Mountain Girl Records in 2024. What was the catalyst for starting your own label?

LAGUNA: I needed a more official home to work out of. It does the job, for now.

HAPPY: Looking at your self-produced work from ‘Can Of Sperm’ (2015) to ‘Zebra’ (2025), how do you feel your songwriting and production style has evolved over the past decade?

LAGUNA: Nowadays, I work through a more mature and practical lens, you tend to get a feel for what real work looks like in and out of the studio over time.

I think my mixes have started to sound more expensive, but I still use a Tascam 688 as my mixing board and still am the only one playing on my recordings

HAPPY:: With plans to tour new material this year, what are you most looking forward to about taking the new Laguna live show on the road?

LAGUNA: It’s been pretty exciting seeing the new live show come together with a hot new lineup and other than just being thrilled to play with the band, this set has a kind of theatrical element introduced into it, it’ll be fun to blaze a new flavour but more foundationally feel the breeze between my knees, ha ha.

HAPPY: If there was anything you could say to aspiring songwriters out there, what would it be?

LAGUNA: If you play for an hour, two times a week, three times a month. It’s gonna sound like you play for an hour, two times a week, three times a month.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

LAGUNA: Recently I had an incident in the surf where I nearly drowned, so I’m just happy to be here, to take care of my dogs and play guitar and stuff.

