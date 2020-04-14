 ​ ​
WATCH: Levitation Room – ‘Quarantine’ (Live from Sunlight Manor)

Levitation Room have released a new acoustic melody, Quarantine, written in solitary confinement. “I wrote this song a few weeks back in a corner of my room about the sudden feeling of isolation in these strange times we’re going through and recorded it shortly after, in the living room of my apartment,” says singer-songwriter Julian Porte. “It’s probably the most honest song I’ve ever written.”

April 14, 2020

