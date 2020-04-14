Mick Rock, the legendary – and aptly named – photographer “specialising in rock-n-roll” portraits is doing his bit amidst the coronavirus pandemic and selling unseen portraits in aid of the NHS.

20% of proceeds from sales will be used to buy protective masks for hospital staff in the UK – something the National Health Service are in desperate need of. The fine art prints range in size and price but will be sold at a discounted rate so budding portrait photographers and collectors can snap one up all while doing their bit by supporting the #masksforNHS initiative.

Check out Mick Rock’s limited-editions portraits of the rock ‘n’ roll icons below.

The infamous portrait photographer, known as “the man who shot the 70s”, will be selling five rare and intimate shots of stars so iconic, they transcend era.

Mick took to Instagram to publicise the sale of the unseen shots:

“The NHS have always been there for me growing up … We owe them every effort we can think of to protect their own lives while they are protecting the lives of others. 20% of my print sales from @westcontemporaryart will go towards the gallery’s fund to buy protective masks for NHS staff. Visit link in bio for more information. xM”

David Bowie

Mick Rock became known as David Bowie‘s “personal photographer” and Bowie his “muse” after the pair met in 1972. Mick Rock photographed the glam rock star hundreds of times but somehow this shot from 2002 “didn’t surface”.

Freddie Mercury

Famous for album covers, such as Queen’s second album cover inspired by the Bohemian Rhapsody choreography, Mick Rock also shot stills of the eccentric lead vocalist, Freddie Mercury. His teeth distinguished the singer from anyone else – but once upon a time the star was embarrassed of his goofy smile and asked Rock to only shoot him with his mouth closed.

Kate Moss

Mick Rock is using this opportunity to present work that he’s never found the right time to share. This is true of the striking image of the unmistakable supermodel Kate Moss in 2002 – “I always liked it but never found the right occasion to surface it”.

Syd Barrett

A never-before-seen image from Rock’s photoshoot with ex-frontman of Pink Floyd, Syd Barrett. Mick Rock was asked by Barrett to photograph him for the album of his debut solo album ‘The Madcap Laughs’ at the rockstar’s flat in London.

Bryan Ferry

Much like Barrett’s album cover, here we see Bryan Ferry from the comfort of his own home. Rock shot the singer-songwriter – and one-fifth of Roxy Music – in his garden in 1975 – apparently “this one slipped through the net”.

Head to West Contemporary’s website to snap one up now!