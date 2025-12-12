Eli Crane on navigating early adulthood

Happy sits down with California-born singer-songwriter Eli Crane to chat about his new EP, the joy of collaboration and the lessons of family and music.

At just 23, Eli Crane has already carved a niche for himself as a thoughtful, introspective voice in indie folk-pop.

His debut EP, Daylight Sessions, explored the uncertain terrain of early adulthood, and now his latest project expands that vision with warmer, band-driven sounds.

With roots in San Clemente and a musical lineage spanning generations, Eli has been shaped both by family and his heroes, including the Avett Brothers.

Recording in Nashville with accomplished collaborators like Paul Defiglia, he has developed a sound that feels intimate yet expansive, blending tape-warmed warmth with introspective songwriting.

In this interview, Eli opens up about revisiting old songs, finding his artistic voice and the simple joys that make life and music worth pursuing.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

ELI CRANE: Today I sat on the couch and drank multiple espressos.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

ELI CRANE: I am from a surfing town in southern California called San Clemente. I like how everyone knows each other.

HAPPY: Your father and grandfather were both musicians. What’s the most important lesson, musical or otherwise, that you inherited from them?

ELI CRANE: A lesson I have learned from both my grandfather and my father is how to love your family.

HAPPY: You’ve cited the Avett Brothers as a key influence. How did that connection lead you to work with their bassist, Paul Defiglia, and what was that first collaboration like?

ELI CRANE: I discovered the Avett Brothers in college and quickly cycled through their catalog listening to everything over and over again.

I tend to research something a lot when I am interested and I found a documentary about the Avett Brothers called May It Last.

I saw this cool-looking mellow guy and looked him up on Instagram and saw he had a studio.

One night on the way back from an open mic in LA a good friend encouraged me to DM him and basically “cold call” about recording.

Paul got back to me and asked what project I was working on, and I had basically written my first songs ever and didn’t know what to say.

I traveled out to record at his studio in East Nashville and had a magical first recording experience.

HAPPY: Your debut EP, Daylight Sessions, dealt with the uncertainties of early adulthood. How has your perspective on those themes shifted as you wrote this new EP?

ELI CRANE: My perspective as a 23-year-old still is greatly seeing early adulthood; however, coming back home from school and feeling at home gave a natural comfort to the still “uncertain” feeling of living.

HAPPY: You re-recorded ‘Armadillo’ from your first EP for this one. What did you want to do differently with it this time, and why did it belong on this project?

ELI CRANE: Armadillo is a special song to me. Not many other songs I’ve written have such a clear introspective tone. I feel like what I wrote is something I will always relate to, and I hope others do too. Since I was recording a more “band-like” sound this time, I thought why not recut one of my favorites.

HAPPY: The sound is described as “tape-warmed.” How important was capturing a specific, organic warmth to you, and how did that influence the technical choices in the studio?

ELI CRANE: Well, it was a lot of the reason I was drawn to Paul – the sound that his producing, studio, and engineering created. I felt lucky to find someone with a natural inclination to create something sonically that I’d pictured for my own songs.

HAPPY: Having now recorded two EPs in Nashville with accomplished players, how has your own definition of your “voice” as an artist evolved?

ELI CRANE: I think if I’ve taken anything away, it’s that authenticity and being uniquely you is something to strive for. It’s hard when you’re inspired by everyone in the room, you kinda feel like a shape-shifter, but when all the noise is gone and you harness something that speaks to you, grab it and go!

HAPPY: After this EP, what’s next for you? Are you already looking toward a full-length album, or do you see yourself continuing to explore the EP format?

ELI CRANE: I’m not sure, to be honest. There are many things I want to do, some stripped-down, some leaning more into the sound of a band. I guess we will see.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

ELI CRANE: The journey of life and sharing experiences along the way.