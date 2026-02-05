A British version of Saturday Night Live is officially happening

The British are coming. And this time, they’re showing up on Saturday night.

The cast of Saturday Night Live UK have been announced!

Structurally, this is Saturday Night Live as audiences know it: a live broadcast, a rotating guest host, a musical performance, topical sketches written in real time, a UK edition of weekend update and the looming possibility of something going wrong on air.

The show will run for six episodes in its first series, each produced on the same tight weekly turnaround that has defined the American original for decades. It’s a format that rewards discipline as much as spontaneity–and one that makes it very clear, very quickly, who can handle it.

Cast members include Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young.

This isn’t the first time the Brits have broken into sketch comedy programming. Saturday Live, which then became Friday Night Live ran from 1986-1996, and was a pushing off point for many famous comedians.

Ben Elton and Harry Enfield are possibly the most iconic, but Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, Julian Clary had featured appearances, too.

Sky has stated the show will be “re-imagined through a distinctly British lens”, writers for the show to be announced soon.

Lead producer James Longman said: “The UK is absolutely packed with incredible comedy talent right now and this cast represents the freshest voices we have, they’re bold, exciting and of course, incredibly funny…”

Whether it runs for years or simply makes a statement, the show gives a new group of comedians the kind of exposure that can shape careers rather than just fill schedules.

Saturday Night Live UK will broadcast on Sky, and be available for streaming on the UK service NOW.

It is TBA where it is available internationally.