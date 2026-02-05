Antares open up new creative ground with new Metamorph update

A creative vocal tool from the people behind Auto-Tune, opening up new ways to reshape voice.

Antares Audio Technologies, best known as the team behind Auto-Tune, have rolled out a substantial update to Metamorph, their creative vocal transformation plugin.

Version 1.1 builds on the original idea of Metamorph as a sound design tool rather than a novelty effect, expanding what it can do while keeping the focus on offline, studio based workflows.

One of the most notable additions is support for importing third party RVC voice models.

This opens Metamorph up well beyond its original voice library and allows users to work with custom or community created models inside the plugin.

Importantly, everything still runs locally, keeping processing offline and maintaining the privacy and control that many producers value when working with AI based tools.

Another thoughtful update comes in the form of vocal range matching. Instead of forcing a performance into a model that does not quite fit, Metamorph now analyses the input and adjusts it to sit more naturally within the chosen voice range.

The aim here is smoother results with fewer artefacts, especially when working with voices that sit outside typical registers.

Workflow has also been refined. A new drag and drop export option lets users pull processed vocals straight from Metamorph into their DAW timeline, removing a few steps that can interrupt creative momentum.

It is a small change on paper, but one that makes the plugin feel more at home in day to day sessions.

Antares have also continued to emphasise responsible use of AI. While Metamorph now supports third party models, the included voice library remains ethically sourced and properly licensed, reflecting a broader commitment to transparency and artist rights.

Metamorph V1.1 feels less like a feature checklist and more like a widening of the original idea.

It gives producers more room to explore vocal transformation as part of sound design, without pushing it toward gimmick or spectacle.

If this kind of vocal transformation sparks ideas, check out Metamorph here.