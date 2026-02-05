J.I.D God Does Like World Tours 2026 Setlist for Europe, Aus and NZ 

Atlanta rapper J.I.D is hitting Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand for his 2026 God Does Like World Tours. Check out his setlist.
Atlanta rapper and Platinum-selling artist J.I.D is days our from his massive run of tour dates spanning Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, as part of his “God Does Like World Tours.”
Joining J.I.D on the road will be Mick Jenkins across Europe, and Jordan Ward for Australia and New Zealand. Together, this line-up promises high-energy, crowd-shaking performances, turning every venue into a celebration of unfiltered hip hop.
A notorious live performer, J.I.D’s 2026 tour sees him taking on some of the biggest solo shows of his career.
J.I.D God Does Like World Tours 2026 setlist
Intro
YouUgly
Glory
Community
VCRs
Gz
Crack Sandwich
Workin Out
Kody Blu 31
Stars
And We Vibing (Interlude)
On McAfee
Sk8
Down Bad (Dreamville cover)
Raydar
Dance Now
NEVER
151 Rum
WRK
Of Blue (Interlude)
Bodies (Offset cover)
Surround Sound
Stick (Dreamville cover)
For Keeps
Off da Zoinkys (Crowd choice/Encore)
Note: Depending on the city, JID occasionally swaps the encore for fan requests like ‘Hereditary, ‘EdEddnEddy,’ or ‘Just in Time’.
