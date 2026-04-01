Journey admits to lying about Steve Perry Reunion

Don’t stop believin’

If you’ve been scrolling through your feed lately, you’ve probably seen the name Steve Perry trending alongside Journey more than usual.

For a few glorious hours back in February, fans thought the impossible was happening: a “Final Frontier” farewell tour featuring the Voice himself.

But as the band’s tour buses roll through the Midwest this April, the “reunion” has officially been branded the “Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Gaslight of 2026.”

It all started with keyboardist Jonathan Cain. During an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock just before the tour kicked off, Cain dropped what fans thought was a truth-bomb.

When asked if Steve Perry had been approached for the farewell run, Cain didn’t exactly say yes – but he hinted that the door was wide open.

“Neal [Schon] already asked, and he says [Perry’s] thinking about it,” Cain claimed. “He didn’t say no–leave it at that.”

For a fanbase that has survived on crumbs of nostalgia for 30 years, this was a feast.

Ticket sites saw an immediate surge. Social media exploded. For a moment, we weren’t just “believin’” – we were booking flights.

The high lasted exactly half a day. Steve Perry, famously private and selective with his public words, took to social media to “gently” (his words, not ours) set the record straight.

To all my friends. Sincerely, Steve Perry pic.twitter.com/tKpKwa5ltt — Steve Perry (@StevePerryMusic) February 20, 2026

His statement was a masterclass in polite bridge-burning:

He called the rumors “simply not true.”

He’s busy with new creative work and solo music.

He’s moved on, even if the band hasn’t.

The word “lying” is being thrown around because of the timeline. Cain’s comments weren’t just a “maybe”; they were specific.

He suggested Perry was actively “thinking about it.” Perry’s immediate and total denial suggests that if there was a conversation, the “no” was loud and clear from the start.

Critics are pointing to the timing of the “misunderstanding” – conveniently falling right as the band was trying to move tickets for a massive 100-city farewell trek.

Was it a genuine hope from a desperate band, or a calculated marketing ploy to sell the “Final Frontier”?

As of today, Arnel Pineda is still the man on the mic. He’s doing the heavy lifting, hitting those stratospheric notes every night while the shadow of a man who isn’t there looms over the stage.

Journey’s legacy is built on the idea of holding on to that feeling. But as this tour continues, many fans are feeling like they were held on to for a little more than just the music.

So if you’re going to the show expecting a Perry cameo, bring some headphones and his solo record. This “Final Frontier” is strictly a 21st-century Journey affair.