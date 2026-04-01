Madonna, Gracie Abrams, MUNA call for closure of ICE detention centre

An anti-ICE petition has garnered the support of thousands.

Madonna, Gracie Abrams, and MUNA are a few among many high profile artists who signed a petition calling for the Texas-based ICE detention centre to close.

The petition demands the “immediate closure” of the facility and “an end to the detention of children and families.”

Supporters also include Pedro Pascal, King Princess, John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Ayo Edebiri, and Lena Dunham, to name a few.

“Children held in immigration detention endure trauma, neglect and conditions that violate basic standards of health, safety, dignity and human rights,” the petition continues.

According to NBC News, the detention centre is where a majority of the 2,300 children detained by ICE are kept.

Children detained here have cited they are subjected to “limited education, lights that never turn off and mouldy food” via NBC.

This has come following immense artist uproar against ICE online, at awards shows, and through new song releases.

Bruce Springsteen, for example, recently released the protest song ‘Streets of Minneapolis,’ whilst Radiohead put it well, telling US Homeland Security to “go fuck yourselves.”