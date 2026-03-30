Celine Dion announces first concerts in six years

Celine Dion has just announced her first headlining shows in 6 years.

About a week ago, Paris (and the whole internet by proxy) went into a bit of a meltdown when a bunch of cryptic posters with some of the star’s biggest song titles started popping up around the city.

Brrrr! went the rumour mill.

But these ones actually had some legs to stand on.

And now, those legs are up and running.

In September, she’ll kick off a 10-show residency at France’s Paris La Défense Arena.

They’re the first shows Dion has played since she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome back in 2022 – a rare neurological condition that had started impacting her ability to walk and sing.

Dion uploaded a video message for fans alongside the announcement, saying: “I’m so happy. I’m so ready to do this. I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited—obviously, of course, a little nervous—but most of all, I am grateful to all of you. I can’t wait to see you again. Well, happy birthday to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

(Oh yeah – it was her birthday yesterday. Happy birthday Celine!)

She’s taken to the stage on the odd occasion here and there, including a live rendition of ‘Hymne à L’amour’ by Edith Piaf at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, a private two-song set at a Saudi Arabian venue, and a ‘The Prayer’ performance for the benefit livestream One World: Together at Home in 2020.

All that came after her 2020 tour was cut short due to COVID – and all rescheduling attempts were to no avail.

Apparently, in the years since, Dion’s been working with therapists to rebuild her strength, so something is clearly going right.

If you’re doing Euro summer this year, there’s perhaps no better way to close it out than with a September Celine Dion gig in Paris.

Go forth!