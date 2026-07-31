BTS are skipping the Grammys, but the Grammys wont skip them

The Recording Academy Defends Its New Asian Pop Category After BTS Declines to Submit Music

The Recording Academy has responded after BTS announced they would not submit their comeback album or any of its songs for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

“I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year. But as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said.

Earlier this week, BTS explained they wanted their music to be recognised for what it is. Not separated by language or geography.

Their announcement followed the Recording Academy’s introduction of five new Grammy categories for 2027, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance.

The new category has divided opinion, with supporters calling it overdue recognition for Asian artists and critics arguing it creates a separate lane instead of a level playing field.

Mason said that interpretation misses the point.

According to the Recording Academy, the new category exists to celebrate the global rise and influence of Asian pop music. Mason stressed that adding categories simply gives more artists a chance to be recognised.

He also clarified that submitting music in the Asian Pop category does not exclude artists from competing for the Grammys’ biggest prizes.

Still, the controversy has grown beyond BTS.

Across social media, fans continue to question whether creating region-specific awards broadens representation. Or, quietly reinforces the idea that artists should compete based on where they come from rather than the music they create.

Whether the new category becomes a milestone for representation or a lightning rod for criticism, one thing is clear.

BTS has turned the Grammys’ latest shake-up into one of music’s biggest conversations before a single trophy has even been handed out.