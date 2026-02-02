Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy Guthrie is still missing: Heres what we know so far

Police investigate disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother; here’s what we know so far about the case.

What began as a quiet weekend in Arizona’s Catalina Foothills has turned into a national concern, with police now treating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie – the 84-year-old mother of TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie – as a potential criminal investigation.

Nancy was last seen on Saturday night, January 31, at around 9:30 p.m. at her home in the foothills north of Tucson. Concern was first raised the following morning when she failed to arrive at church, something friends described as deeply out of character.

By midday Sunday, family members went to check on her – and found the house empty.

Her car was still parked at the property. So was her phone. Her daily medication, which authorities say is vital to her health, had not been taken.

Initially, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department launched a standard missing persons search, deploying drones, K-9 units and ground crews to comb the surrounding desert terrain. But by Monday, the tone shifted dramatically.

At a press conference, Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed the investigation had officially pivoted to a criminal case.

“We saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” Nanos said. “We believe now that we do in fact have a crime scene.”

While authorities have declined to share specific details, they did confirm the home was found in a state of “unusual disarray.” Investigators have also stressed that Nancy has limited mobility, making it unlikely she could have left the property on her own.

As the case escalated, Savannah Guthrie was noticeably absent from the TODAY show on Monday morning. It was later confirmed she had travelled to Arizona to be with her family and assist law enforcement.

In a statement read on air by her co-anchors, Savannah thanked the public for their support.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” she said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

The Sheriff’s Department is now urging residents in the Catalina Foothills area – particularly near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue – to review any home security or doorbell camera footage from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Even seemingly insignificant details could prove crucial.

Nancy Guthrie is described as 5’5”, approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities say the situation is especially urgent due to her reliance on daily medication.

The FBI has since joined local investigators, underscoring the seriousness of the case. For now, officials remain tight-lipped, and the community remains on edge – hoping for answers, and for Nancy’s safe return.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department immediately.