Spanish figure skater gets barred from using Minions music

Copyright strikes again!

Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate faces an unexpected hurdle that has stripped his routine of its playful soul.

The six-time national champion, poised for his Games debut in Milan-Cortina, has been told he cannot use his chosen Minions soundtrack due to a last-minute copyright blockade.

Having submitted the music months ago through proper channels, the news arrived just days before the competition, a devastating blow to a program designed to showcase fun and joy on the ice.

Guarino Sabate, who even donned the character’s iconic yellow and blue, vowed to meet the challenge head-on, promising to deliver a performance he and his fans can be proud of.

The International Skating Union acknowledged the ongoing complexities of music licensing in artistic sports, a cold comfort for a skater whose Olympic moment has lost its signature song.