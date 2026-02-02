On his debut EP, Newcastle’s Mangy Mutt confronts the unresolvable parts of life

Soundtracking a scrambled life with grit.

Mangy Mutt doesn’t make music for the background.

He crafts it from the foreground of a life lived in the grit, and his debut EP, The Unresolvable Disillusionment of Matthew David Bowman, is a stark, compelling testament to that ethos.

The Newcastle-based artist, operating under his own Mangy Mutt Productions, has built a philosophy around raw documentation, rejecting the polished and the pretend in favour of unfiltered sonic truth.

His work is less about providing answers and more about faithfully chronicling the cycles of survival, the scars of hard lessons, and those fleeting moments of clarity in a dark room.

This EP is the fullest realisation of that mission yet.

Recorded and produced by Gareth Hudson at Hazy Cosmic Jive Studio, the project masterfully balances a cinematic depth with the titular “mangy” edge, a sense of frayed, lived-in authenticity.

The songs feel like pages torn from a diary that’s been stuffed in a damp pocket, their narratives intentionally scrambled, reflecting a life that “rarely makes sense.”

There’s no pretension of the artist as an all-knowing narrator; Mangy Mutt admits he hasn’t figured out the man in these songs and is searching for the truth himself. This vulnerability is the EP’s core strength.

Instead of offering resolution, The Unresolvable Disillusionment… sits with the dissonance. It’s a study in the parts of ourselves and our histories that refuse to be neatly concluded.

The music serves as the container for this exploration, sometimes sparse and haunting, other times swelling with a bruised intensity, always putting the emotional nakedness first.

This is not a comfortable listen, but it is a profoundly honest one. Mangy Mutt doesn’t only sing about disillusionment; he meticulously, and beautifully, maps its unsettling, unresolved terrain, letting the shadows fall where they may.

It’s a powerful, arresting introduction.