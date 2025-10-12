LXM is Back: The Nonchalant Return of a Newcastle Stalwart

Lachlan X. Morris emerges from hiatus with a blistering new single and a bold plan to take back the album experience.

After a hiatus spent in thoughtful reflection and producing for other artists, Newcastle’s prolific musical force Lachlan X.

Morris (LXM) is back, announcing his fifth studio album, Illusionaires, with the lead single ‘Nonchalant.’

This release marks a significant return, being his first LXM album since 2020’s Muscle Memory and his first live shows since September 2023.

True to his anachronistic brand of power-pop, ‘Nonchalant’ delivers bittersweet hooks wrapped in blown-out, jangly production, a raw sound that pays homage to influences like Teenage Fanclub, The Kinks, and Elliott Smith while remaining firmly rooted in modern suburban introspection.

The track itself is a masterclass in confessional songwriting.

It builds from a pared-back, intimate opening where Morris’s vocal takes center stage, admitting to past mistakes and the guilt of appearing too casual in the face of emotional turmoil.

This vulnerability is the song’s core, but it doesn’t stay quiet for long.

The arrangement soon lifts, introducing tightened drums and rising guitars and synths that create a resonant, hooky alt-pop moment.

The contrast between the lyrics’ self-reproach and the music’s grander, uplifting final act perfectly captures the tension of caring deeply while trying to seem unbothered.

Beyond the music, Illusionaires represents a philosophical stand against the disposable nature of the modern music industry.

Recorded over 2.5 years at RTN Studios in Mayfield, Morris is intentionally bypassing mainstream streaming platforms.

Instead, he is bringing the essence of an album release back to the physical moment and human connection.

The album will be available primarily at live shows, in local record stores, and via Bandcamp, hearkening back to an early 2000s release strategy.

This ethos extends to the physical components, which include a Deluxe 12” record edition with a CD, picks, a metallic A5 poster, and a download code, all crafted in collaboration with Newcastle’s local creative scene, from the photography to the liner notes and design.