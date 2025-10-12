Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spotted Kissing on Yacht

A private yacht moment offers the clearest answer yet to persistent gossip column questions.

Photographs have surfaced seemingly confirming months of speculation about a romance between singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The images, published by the Daily Mail, capture the pair kissing and embracing on a yacht off the California coast in late September.

Daily Mail UK released photos of Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kissing on Katy’s yacht in California. pic.twitter.com/I1SD7KvwpM — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) October 11, 2025

This provides the first visual evidence of a relationship neither party has publicly acknowledged.

The development follows major personal shifts for both figures; Perry announced her split from Orlando Bloom in July, while Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, separated last year after 18 years of marriage.

The sighting occurs as Perry promotes her new album, ‘143,’ and reflects on a tumultuous year, stating she is now letting life “unfold naturally.”

For now, this high-profile connection between a pop icon and a former world leader appears to be doing just that.