Orlando Bloom in talks to play Joe Exotic in Tiger King film

Orlando Bloom is apparently in line to play Joe Exotic in an upcoming Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness film.

Producers at 20th Century studios are discussing a possible adaptation of the successful Netflix documentary. Meanwhile, Bloom has reportedly been contacted for the lead role.

Orlando Bloom could be the first in line to play flamboyant zookeeper Joe Exotic in a possible film adaptation of Tiger King.

According to The Sun, a ‘movie insider’ said: “All filming is on lockdown at the moment but the studios are exploring projects they can get going on as soon as possible and they think Tiger King is the perfect story.”

Despite the fact that discussions are in their early stages, it is believed the idea could get off the ground. However, much will depend upon a high-profile casting, such as Orlando Bloom. The insider added: “They think he could really bring Joe to life on the screen.”

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for planning to murder animal rights activist, Carole Baskin. The sentence also included a number of animal cruelty charges.

The directors of Tiger King recently spoke to Joe in prison. Despite the speculation around Orlando Bloom, he believes someone like Brad Pitt would be the best fit for the role.

Bloom has not spoken publicly about the possibility. However, he did respond with an admirably low-quality meme on Instagram.