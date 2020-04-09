Johnny Marr is taking requests and answering questions on Instagram

Johnny Marr, best known as the guitarist and co-songwriter for The Smiths, has taken to Instagram to answer questions and play some of his classic riffs at the request of fans.

Starting with an AMA on Marr’s Instagram a couple of weeks ago, Marr has also been taking song requests from fans over the platform. Working his way through his catalogue, Marr’s goal is to be “interesting and entertaining” for anyone looking for a way to ease off the boredom of being stuck inside.

Showing off a couple of his signature Fender Jaguars, Marr has already taken up a few challenges, including Billie Eilish‘s No Time To Die from the upcoming James Bond film. Marr appears on the film’s soundtrack, playing the title song as well as Hans Zimmer‘s score.

Marr has been busy answering questions too, so if you’ve ever wondered who Johnny Marr’s favourite bald celebrity is or the name of his new puppy, the answer is waiting for you in his story highlights.

For more in the coming weeks, head to Johnny Marr’s Instagram.