Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time To Die’: a Bond masterpiece written in three days

I love James Bond, all 24 of them brought to life by an array of different gentleman licensed to kill. Each movie in its own right, from 1962 to 2020, are a cinematic thrill ride.

But, each film has a deep understanding of its own style. Much like the previous flicks, this 25th instalment will attempt to forge a new path. This time, the musical talent they chose was Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish has already conquered the music industry. With the release of No Time To Die, the film industry is well within range.

Bond songs are arguably their own genre, standing as successfully on their own as they do in collaboration with each movie. Madonna’s Die Another Day or Adele’s Skyfall are just a few from the list of hits that shine unescorted by those famous opening titles sequences.

Now, we have the recent five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish recently releasing the upcoming title song for the latest Bond Film No Time To Die. It’s beautiful, epic and distinctly an Eilish song, not just a Bond song.

Three days is all it took to write the piece headlining a $250 million blockbuster and the last act of the Daniel Craig era. Since its Valentine’s Day release, the song has been heralded as beauty by critics far and wide.

Eilish said to Zane Lowe, “We got a piece of the script, like the first scene and then wrote the song immediately and we wrote it in three days and we wrote it in Texas and we recorded it in a bunk on the bus, in the basement in the dark.”

Mark Savage from the BBC has said: “It’s easily the most audacious and atmospheric take on the Bond theme in recent memory.”