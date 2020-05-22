Elliott Smith 25th anniversary reissue announced along with new live album

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the 1995 self-titled album from Elliott Smith, the record is receiving a remastered and expanded reissue.

The release will also include a 1994 live performance which is thought to be the earliest known live recording of Smith performing solo. The collection will be out on August 28, via Kill Rock Stars.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the second self-titled record from Elliott Smith, an expanded reissue has been announced.

The release will include a 52-page coffee table book containing handwritten lyrics, as well as stories about the making of the album, as told by Smith’s friends and colleagues. A series of previously unreleased JJ Gonson photographs of Smith will also be included. Gonson, who created the original album cover, is also releasing a photo print per month until August. Head here to purchase one.

The collection will also include Live at Umbra Penumbra, a 1994 performance at a Portland cafe which is the earliest known recording of Smith. The recording was discovered by producer/engineer Larry Crane, who acts as the Smith family’s official archivist, when he was digging through old reels, cassettes, and digital files. The new album is sourced from a high-quality cassette provided by Casey Crynes.

“There are fan-traded MP3s out there of this show,” Crane described. “But when people hear what I was able to extract from this original tape, they’ll be shocked.”

Kill Rock Stars have also enlisted a series of artists to cover songs from the album, and Chicago band Califone have already shared a rendition of Needle in the Hay, which you can listen to over at Amazon Music.

Head here for more info on the 25th-anniversary reissue. In the meantime, check out Big Decision taken from the new live album, below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Next Up: The case for Elliott Smith’s XO, an album loved by some