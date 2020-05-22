Roger Waters’ epic ‘Us + Them’ concert film is getting a digital release

Roger Waters has announced that a concert film of his massive Us + Them 2017/18 tour is getting a digital release this coming June, starting with YouTube and then followed by Blu-ray and DVD.

Previously, the film was aired in cinemas in October last year.

In 2017, Roger Waters embarked on a gargantuan world tour, and now the equally epic concert film is getting its very first digital release.

The massive 156-date tour saw Waters go around the world, and the film, which was co-directed by Waters and Sam Evans, uses footage from his shows in Amsterdam and the UK. During the concerts, Waters performed Pink Floyd classics, including Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, and Wish You Were Here, as well as some rarely performed tracks from their 1997 album Animals.

Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb and Waters’ solo 2017 track, Smell The Roses, will also be included as two bonus tracks.

Waters had been scheduled to perform a 31-date North American tour this coming July but it has now been rescheduled to 2021 due to coronavirus.

Us + Them will be available on YouTube from June 16, and the concert film will then receive a Blu-ray and DVD release. Check out a trailer for the film below.