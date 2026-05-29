Sound Social is bringing two days of live music to Newcastle this June long weekend

Thirst Trap, Bread Club, The Velvet Club and more will soundtrack a weekend of beers, bands and good company at Earp Distilling Co.

Newcastle’s June long weekend is getting a fresh soundtrack with the arrival of Sound Social, a two-day live music event taking over Earp Distilling Co. in Carrington on June 6 and 7.

Designed as a laid-back celebration of local music, good drinks and long weekend vibes, the festival brings together a stacked lineup of Newcastle acts across two afternoons and evenings at the waterfront distillery.

Saturday’s ticketed session ($10) features sets from Thirst Trap, The Velvet Club, Bread Club, Trophy Wyfe and The Sweet Heaps, while Sunday’s free-entry event welcomes The Good Kids, Butterknife, Chinwag, Trip Fandino and Metro Lane to the stage.

Music kicks off from 4pm on both days, with festival-goers encouraged to settle in early for drinks, dinner and prime viewing spots before the bands get underway. Earp will also be serving a dedicated event menu throughout the weekend.

While Newcastle’s live music scene has no shortage of gigs, Sound Social feels like a fitting excuse to gather some mates, crack a cold one and make the most of the extra day off.

The event also forms part of the broader Our Throsby Live & Local program, with multiple music events happening throughout the Throsby Basin precinct across the weekend.

Saturday tickets guarantee entry, while Sunday attendees are encouraged to register in advance, with access subject to venue capacity.

Sound Social takes place at Earp Distilling Co., Carrington, on June 6 and 7. Tickets and registrations are available now.