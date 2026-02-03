Buy some Records and support War Child on April 18th

Record Store Day is supporting the charity War Child this year with some exclusive vinyls.

The UK’s Record Store Day is returning for its 19th annual celebration of independent record shops, and have just announced they will be supporting War Child this year by donating £1 for every copy sold of 15 select releases.

Australia joined in on the Record Store Day fun two years after it took off in the UK, and will return again this year on April 18th as the event is always held on the third Saturday of April.

Us Aussies smashed it last year with over 200 record stores around the country participating in the day, and contrary to popular belief, no, half of those were not just the ones on King Street alone.

The Australian event runners haven’t announced whether or not they will be partnering with our country’s branch of War Child, and although we’re hopeful some of our proceeds will end up with the charity, Record Store Day is still an awesome one to get amongst.

If you’re in the UK and want to get your hands on some good music and help War Child protect the rights of children around the world, the records you’ll want to keep your eye out for are:

The Cure – Acoustic Hits

The Cure – Greatest Hits

Corinne Bailey Rae – Live in New York

Divorce – Live at Get Together

Dr. Feelgood – Oily City Confidential OST

Fleetwood Mac – The Original Fleetwood Mac

James Dean Bradfield – The Great Western

Kaiser Chiefs – The Future is Medieval – Alphabetised Compendium

Mark Knopfler & Emmylou Harris – All The Roadrunning

Nicky Wire – Intimism

Primal Scream – Echo Dek

Rory Gallagher – Calling Card

Sigrid x Bring Me The Horizon – Bad Life

The Streets – Computers and Blues

The Vaccines – What Did You Expect…. Demos and B-sides

Head here for the full list.