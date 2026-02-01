The Cure have finally won their first ever Grammy!

It’s been a long time comin’.

Five decades of defining a genre’s melancholic heart finally received its formal recognition.

The Cure, a band synonymous with alternative music itself, won their first-ever Grammy Awards.

Their acclaimed 2024 album Songs of a Lost World triumphed for Best Alternative Music Album, while its haunting single ‘Alone’ secured Best Alternative Music Performance.

In a poignant twist, the iconic group was not present to accept the honours, instead attending the funeral of their former guitarist and keyboardist, Perry Bamonte.

The wins close a long chapter for Robert Smith and company, who had been nominated in the same category for 1993’s Wish and 2001’s Bloodflowers.

This victory, arriving half a century into their storied career, serves as a bittersweet and long-overdue tribute, celebrating both an enduring legacy and a moment of profound, personal loss.