RHCP Producer exposes Anthony Kiedis… for being Tone-Deaf

A startling revelation from the studio has cast a new light on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ seminal work.

Producer Michael Beinhorn, who helmed the band’s late-80s albums The Uplift Mofo Party Plan and Mother’s Milk, recently disclosed that frontman Anthony Kiedis is “tone-deaf.”

The claim emerged from a Reddit AMA, where Beinhorn explained why guitarist John Frusciante took a prominent vocal lead on the heartfelt requiem ‘Knock Me Down,’ written for late guitarist Hillel Slovak.

According to Beinhorn, the song’s melodic nature necessitated the shift, as Kiedis “can’t hear pitch.”

He further revealed that Kiedis initially “freaked out” upon hearing the finished guitars, and suggested the band later “disowned” that record.

This peek behind the curtain contrasts the band’s current harmonious chapter, which has seen Frusciante’s celebrated return and a renewed creative spirit, proving that sometimes imperfect notes can lead to perfect rock history.