Here are the set times and setlist for Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind World Tour

Here’s the full setlist fans can expect from Lainey Wilson on her Whirlwind World Tour, from opening tracks to the encore.

Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind World Tour is finally touching down in the Antipodes, and fans across Australia and New Zealand are gearing up for one of the most exciting country nights of the year.

Riding high off her Grammy momentum and bringing her signature bell‑bottom country groove, Lainey’s long‑awaited first shows in New Zealand and arena tour dates in Australia promise big energy and plenty of sing‑alongs — before she heads off to a massive international run that includes Stagecoach in California, Country Thunder in Canada, and major stadium shows alongside Chris Stapleton in the U.S.

Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind World Tour Setlist

Whirlwind



Hold My Halo



Good Horses



Devil Don’t Go There



Watermelon Moonshine



Country’s Cool Again / One More Last Chance / Guitars, Cadillacs / Fishin’ In The Dark



Keep Up With Jones



Somewhere Over Laredo



Peace, Love, and Cowboys



Yesterday, All Day, Every Day



Hang Tight Honey



Hillbilly Hippie



Whiskey Colored Crayon



I Would If I Could (Skip Ewing cover in some shows)



Counting Chickens



Things a Man Oughta Know

Wildflowers and Wild Horses



Bell Bottoms Up



Call a Cowboy



Bar in Baton Rouge



4x4xU



Heart Like a Truck



Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind World Tour AU & NZ Tour Dates & Set Times

Fri 6 Feb – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM

Sun 8 Feb – Christchurch, NZ – Wolfbrook Arena

Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM

Wed 11 Feb – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM

Thu 12 Feb – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM

Sat 14 Feb – Newcastle, NSW – Howlin’ Country Festival

Lainey Wilson: ~8:30 PM (all-day festival; other acts vary)

Mon 16 Feb – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM

Thu 19 Feb – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM

Fri 20 Feb – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM

Sun 22 Feb – Adelaide, SA – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM

Thu 26 Feb – Perth, WA – RAC Arena

Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM

Know Before You Go

VIP & Early Entry: Check your emails – 5 days before the show for VIP check‑in details – typically around 4:30 PM.

Merch: Bell‑bottom gear, trucker hats and exclusive tour bundles are hot items and merch stands usually open 1–2 hours before doors.

Bag Policy: A4‑size bags only at most arenas like Spark & Rod Laver — plan accordingly.

Expect a night that bridges heartfelt storytelling with foot‑stomping country energy — from deep Whirlwind cuts to the sing‑along highlights that helped put Lainey Wilson on the global stage.