Here are the set times and setlist for Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind World Tour

Here’s the full setlist fans can expect from Lainey Wilson on her Whirlwind World Tour, from opening tracks to the encore.
Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind World Tour is finally touching down in the Antipodes, and fans across Australia and New Zealand are gearing up for one of the most exciting country nights of the year.
Riding high off her Grammy momentum and bringing her signature bell‑bottom country groove, Lainey’s long‑awaited first shows in New Zealand and arena tour dates in Australia promise big energy and plenty of sing‑alongs — before she heads off to a massive international run that includes Stagecoach in California, Country Thunder in Canada, and major stadium shows alongside Chris Stapleton in the U.S.
Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind World Tour Setlist
Whirlwind
Hold My Halo
Good Horses
Devil Don’t Go There
Watermelon Moonshine
Country’s Cool Again / One More Last Chance / Guitars, Cadillacs / Fishin’ In The Dark
Keep Up With Jones
Somewhere Over Laredo
Peace, Love, and Cowboys
Yesterday, All Day, Every Day
Hang Tight Honey
Hillbilly Hippie
Whiskey Colored Crayon
I Would If I Could (Skip Ewing cover in some shows)
Counting Chickens
Things a Man Oughta Know
Wildflowers and Wild Horses
Bell Bottoms Up
Call a Cowboy
Bar in Baton Rouge
4x4xU
Heart Like a Truck
Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind World Tour AU & NZ Tour Dates & Set Times
Fri 6 Feb – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM
Sun 8 Feb – Christchurch, NZ – Wolfbrook Arena
Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM
Wed 11 Feb – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM
Thu 12 Feb – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM
Sat 14 Feb – Newcastle, NSW – Howlin’ Country Festival
Lainey Wilson: ~8:30 PM (all-day festival; other acts vary)
Mon 16 Feb – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena
Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM
Thu 19 Feb – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena
Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM
Fri 20 Feb – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena
Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM
Sun 22 Feb – Adelaide, SA – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM
Thu 26 Feb – Perth, WA – RAC Arena
Doors: 6:00 PM | Kaitlin Butts: 7:00–7:30 PM | Flatland Cavalry: 7:50–8:40 PM | Lainey Wilson: 9:10–10:45 PM
Know Before You Go
VIP & Early Entry: Check your emails – 5 days before the show for VIP check‑in details – typically around 4:30 PM.
Merch: Bell‑bottom gear, trucker hats and exclusive tour bundles are hot items and merch stands usually open 1–2 hours before doors.
Bag Policy: A4‑size bags only at most arenas like Spark & Rod Laver — plan accordingly.
Expect a night that bridges heartfelt storytelling with foot‑stomping country energy — from deep Whirlwind cuts to the sing‑along highlights that helped put Lainey Wilson on the global stage.