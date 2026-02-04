CHEERS with KCH

More than just a name change.

Adelaide-born, Sydney-based artist Kyle Charles Hall has re-launched as KCH, marking a new chapter with his introspective, self-produced single ‘Since I dyed my hair blonde’.

The track captures a personal renaissance, inspired by the literal and figurative change of dyeing his hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

It serves as the lead-in to his upcoming sophomore EP, ‘my head is a jungle in a deforestation way’, set for release at the end of March.

The EP promises to explore the chaotic, growth-filled landscapes of his recent experiences, following a two-year hiatus dedicated to refining his distinctive indie-pop sound.

Huge thanks to Latitude 32 for powering this chat!

Check out KCH on Instagram.