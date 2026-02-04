Bankstown Poetry Grand Slam brings an all-Australian lineup to the Sydney Opera House

“On 12 February at 7:30PM, the iconic Sydney Opera House becomes the epicentre of voice, rhythm, resistance, tenderness, fire,” said the slam via instagram.

The platform brings a profound artistic presence to the most iconic stage in the country, curating an empowering epicenter of creativity and community for literary voices that go too-often unheard.

In a convergence of backgrounds, cultures, and performance mediums, the slam will welcome an exciting and diverse pool of artists.

Previously, the slam has seen many renowned poets and artists grace its stage, including the likes of Plestia Alaqad, Rupi Kaur, and Rudy Francisco.

This year, at the largest regular slam in the entire country, the lineup is stacked with Aussie talent – and it’s going to be a tough battle, with 27 finalists competing in teams, in two high stakes, back-to-back Grand Slam rounds.

The second act of the night will feature live music from Cooee, along with featured performances from seven boundary-dissolving poets and artists – DOBBY, Omar Musa, Luka Lesson, Maxine Beneba Clarke, Jeanine Leane, Aranzta Garcia, and Hasib Hourani.

Bilal Hafda, the Artistic Director of Bankstown Poetry Slam, said, “there is a raw depth and love in the Bankstown Poetry Slam community that is transformational, so we are incredibly proud to return to the Opera House and share that community…It is an experience unlike any other, legacy and future on the same stage, and we couldn’t be more excited for this electrifying night.”

The slam is supported by Creative NSW and Creative Australia, and tickets are on sale now.