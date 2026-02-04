RCA revives JIVE Records

JIVE is Revived! RCA is relaunching the iconic label.

The label that signed Britney Spears, Aaliyah, The Backstreet Boys, Usher, and *NSYNC during the peaks of their careers is back.

JIVE is being relaunched as a standalone label, Sony Music’s RCA announced today.

This announcement has been a long time coming, more than a decade after RCA shut down JIVE, dissolving the label into RCA’s roster following Sony’s 2008 merger with BMG, the parent company of RCA.

The label was founded in 1981, which served to platform artists like A Tribe Called Quest, before breaking into the pop sphere in its biggest era of commercial success.

Former United Masters executives Mike Weiss and David Melhado will serve as the co-Presidents of the label.

Weiss said they are prioritising an “artist-first philosophy” to “carry forward JIVE’s legacy of creative and operational excellence while proving that major labels can deliver both innovation and fairness for artists.”

A healthy shift, for anyone concerned if we have another Britney level of creative control on our hands.

JIVE records is turning to a new page in their story, and they are returning with a mission – to honour their original legacy, whilst reimagining it for today’s music audience.

Speaking on this new chapter, Melhado said that “relaunching JIVE alongside Mike is an opportunity to honor its independent spirit and double down on developing artists while shaping culture.”