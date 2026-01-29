Australian powerhouse MAY-A announces headline national tour set for April 2026

Australia – get ready to say hello to MAY-A’s Goodbye!

Australian singer-songwriter MAY-A dropped a special announcement this morning – she’s going on tour!

Following the release of her debut album Goodbye (If You Call That Gone) on February 20, the 24-year-old artist and her band will tour nationally, kicking off in early April.

The Goodbye (If You Call That Gone) tour will first hit up Brisbane on April 2, continues to Sydney on April 9 and Melbourne on April 10, before heading across to Perth on April 17 and wrapping up in Adelaide on April 18 for the final show.

Raised between Sydney and Byron Bay, MAY-A started making music in her early teens, sharing her work on her Heyitsmaya YouTube channel.

She started carving out her professional career in 2019, releasing her first single Fools Paradise at just 18 years old.

Her debut EP, Don’t Kiss Ur Friends, released in 2021 and peaked at 31 on the ARIA charts.

A year later, she gained international recognition with her feature on Flume’s ‘Say Nothing,’ an instant classic that took out the top spot in 2022’s Triple J Hottest 100.

Now taking another career leap by releasing her debut album, MAY-A’s career can only keep going up from here.

MAY-A’s choice of smaller, more intimate venues, such as Sydney’s Liberty Hall, promises two things – you’ll feel her music coursing through your veins, but the tickets are sure to go fast.

If already released songs such as ‘Catching Up 2 U,’ ‘Claws’ and ‘[REDACTED]’ are anything to go off, the album promises a pulse-pounding collection of tracks that sonically echo 2000’s pop-rock princesses The Veronicas.

With songs that are high intensity yet strikingly vulnerable, Goodbye sings as MAY-A’s portrait of identity, passion, catharsis and growth into the genre-defying powerhouse she’s become.

The Goodbye (If You Call That Gone) tour is presented by I OH YOU, MG Live and Triple J. Tickets can be accessed via MG Live’s website, with prices ranging from $49.90 to $100.

Pre-sale registration is live now, and commences at 10am local time on Tuesday February 3, whilst general sale opens on Thursday February 5.