Aapo “The Angus” Rautio’s air guitar skills bring the world title back to Finland in a spectacular display of nothing.

The roar of an invisible crowd erupted in Oulu, Finland, as Aapo “The Angus” Rautio shredded his way to victory, reclaiming the Air Guitar World Championship for its spiritual home after a 25-year drought.

Under the northern sky, Rautio’s furious pantomime conquered a field of elite international air rockers, including defending champion Zachary “Ichabod Fame” Knowles of Canada.

In a spectacle where passion trumps reality, contestants are judged on a six-point scale of pure “Airness,” their technical flair, stage presence, and ability to be utterly consumed by the music.

For his triumphant performance, Rautio didn’t just win ethereal glory; he was awarded a very real, handcrafted “Flying Finn” guitar, a tangible symbol of a title built on imagination, proving that sometimes the most powerful instrument is the one you can’t even see.