The Smiths’ Mike Joyce announces debut memoir ‘The Drums’

Mike Joyce’s memoir, The Drums, offers a raw and witty backstage pass to The Smiths’ whirlwind journey.

From the heart of indie rock’s most storied rhythm section, a new voice emerges.

Mike Joyce, the powerhouse drummer of The Smiths, is set to release his long-awaited memoir, The Drums, this November.

Promising a fiercely honest and witty account, Joyce’s narrative sidesteps the well-trodden myths to offer a vulnerable, human perspective from the back of the stage.

It’s the story of a Fallowfield lad who lived the dream and the tumult, asking not where it all went wrong, but “where did it all go right?”

As the final core member to tell his tale, Joyce provides a poignant, off-piste coda to the band’s legacy, reframing iconic moments through the eyes of the self-proclaimed biggest Smiths fan in the world.