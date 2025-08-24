This Australian Classic nearly lost its iconic line!

Graham “Buzz” Bidstrup’s new memoir reveals how he fought to keep the iconic line “This is Australia” in the beloved classic.

From the roaring pub rock stages to the producer’s chair, Graham “Buzz” Bidstrup’s instincts have defined Australian music.

The legendary drummer and co-founder of GANGgajang reveals in his new memoir, No Secrets, that his intuition saved one of the nation’s most iconic anthems.

The defining line, “This is Australia,” in Sounds of Then was nearly cut by songwriter Mark Callaghan, deemed too jingoistic.

But from his unique vantage point at the drum kit, where he could see a crowd’s every reaction, Bidstrup knew it was the essential hook.

His open-handed, left-handed style created grooves no one else could replicate, a skill that powered The Angels and his profound 13-year partnership with the late Jimmy Little.

This is the story of the man behind the beat, who saw it all from the back of the stage.