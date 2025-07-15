Eminem’s ‘Stans’ Docu Reveals the Man Behind the Myth

Fame, fans, and the real Slim Shady.

Eminem is pulling back the curtain, sort of. Stans, a new documentary named after his infamous 2000 track, dives into the rapper’s complex relationship with fame, fandom, and his own legacy.

Directed by Steven Leckart, the film blends archival footage, dramatic recreations, and fresh interviews to explore how one of music’s most private superstars shaped, and was shaped by, his devoted (and sometimes obsessive) fanbase.

The doc will premiere in AMC theatres across the U.S. from August 7-10, with screenings in over 1,600 cinemas globally via Trafalgar Releasing.

It’s the latest in AMC’s music-film empire, following Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

Eminem executive-produced the project, ensuring an authentic look at his career, from The Slim Shady LP to his cultural impact, including how “stan” went from a dark fan-fiction narrative to a mainstream term for die-hard supporters.

Tickets and full details drop July 24 on stansmovie.com. Will you be in the front row?