Eminem Joins Jack White for Unforgettable NFL Halftime

by Alex Cooper

But who gets to carve the turkey?

The roar of the Ford Field crowd reached a fever pitch as Detroit’s own Jack White masterfully orchestrated a hometown spectacle for the NFL Thanksgiving halftime show.

After launching into a track from his new album, the rock virtuoso paused, the air crackling with anticipation. “Ladies and gentlemen, Detroit’s own, Eminem,” he declared, unleashing a sonic earthquake.

jack white eminem nfl halftime show thanksgiving 2025

The surprise appearance saw the legendary rapper tear through his 2002 anthem ‘Till I Collapse,’ fuelled by White’s searing guitar work.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by stanistheone (@stanistheone)

Eminem and his manager, Paul Rosenberg, have officially signed on to executive-produce the Lions’ Thanksgiving halftimes for years to come, cementing their creative legacy in the city’s heart.

White closed the unforgettable set with The White Stripes’ iconic ‘Seven Nation Army,’ a final, unifying rallying cry for a city celebrating its musical titans.

