The Quest to Stream Missy Elliott’s ‘Shark Tale’ Song

Welcome to the Whale Wash.

Hip-hop pioneer Missy Elliott has personally joined the crusade to free a lost pop culture gem from the vault.

The track in question is ‘Car Wash,’ her vibrant 2004 collaboration with Christina Aguilera, which served as the closing credits anthem for the animated film Shark Tale.

Despite its cult status, the song remains conspicuously absent from streaming platforms, a point of frustration for fans for years.

Hearing the persistent calls, Elliott took to social media to directly petition the gatekeepers at Universal Music Group and Geffen Records.

“The fans been asking for a while so I’m just trying to help them,” she stated, transforming a niche campaign into a mainstream demand.

Her advocacy highlights a broader issue, as nearly half of the film’s star-studded soundtrack, including songs from Justin Timberlake and Mary J. Blige, is currently unavailable online, leaving a significant piece of early 2000s music history just out of reach.