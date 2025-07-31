Justin Timberlake takes to Instagram to drop massive Health Revelation

The pop icon reveals his health struggle and why the show had to go on.

Justin Timberlake is opening up about a personal health battle with Lyme disease.

The Grammy-winning artist revealed his diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post after wrapping his Forget Tomorrow tour in Turkey.

Despite the disease’s exhausting toll, marked by fatigue, joint pain, and neurological struggles, Timberlake pushed through, declaring the joy of performing outweighed his physical strain.

Lyme disease, spread by deer ticks, often begins with flu-like symptoms and a telltale bullseye rash. Early antibiotics are key, but untreated cases can lead to severe complications.

Timberlake’s tour faced multiple delays due to bronchitis, laryngitis, and the flu, but he persevered, crediting his wife Jessica Biel and their sons for their “unconditional love.”

The Mirrors singer, who recently faced legal troubles over a DWI charge, remains uncertain about his future onstage but called this tour “the stuff of legend.”

With nearly half a million Americans treated for Lyme annually, his candidness sheds light on an often-misunderstood illness.