Brian Eno rallies artists for ‘Together For Palestine’ benefit concert

Brian Eno unites global artists for Together For Palestine benefit concert at Wembley Arena

Legendary musician and producer Brian Eno has announced Together For Palestine, a benefit concert set to hit London’s Wembley Arena on September 17 — and it’s shaping up to be a powerful night of art, activism and solidarity.

Eno, who’s long used his platform to spotlight humanitarian causes, described the event as a stand against what global human rights groups have labelled genocide in Gaza. “The moral line is clear,” he wrote via Instagram. “We can’t remain silent.”

The night will bring together artists on stage and screen from around the world to raise millions in emergency relief funds, with all donations going to frontline efforts via Choose Love.

But for Eno, it’s about more than aid — it’s about amplifying truth.

“My sincere belief is that this evening can become a moment of courage where artists come together to speak the truth in their hearts — which is what we trust artists to do.

Whether on stage or by video from around the world, this is a chance for us to stand together and say: this can’t continue.

Together we can raise millions in urgently needed aid for families in Gaza. Every penny donated will go to Palestinian partners through Choose Love, a UK charity supporting local humanitarians in conflict zones.

But this is about more than just money. It’s about sending a message of love and solidarity to the people of Palestine that they haven’t been forgotten.

We see them, we hear them, and though we may be far away, we’re deeply connected — as we are to all humanity.

Please join us on 17th September. Together, for Palestine.

– Brian Eno

Tickets and further lineup info are expected soon – stay updated via Brian Eno’s Instagram).