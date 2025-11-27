Jackson Browne mourns son Ethan Browne

Jackson Browne shares heartbreaking news of his son Ethan’s sudden passing

Jackson Browne is grappling with devastating loss after the sudden death of his son, Ethan Browne. The 52‑year‑old actor, musician and model was found unresponsive at his home on the morning of 25 November 2025.

Sharing the news on social media, Browne wrote: “It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne … was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away. We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time.”

No cause of death has been disclosed. The family have requested privacy as they come to terms with the loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Browne (@jacksonbrowne)

Ethan was a creative force in his own right. He appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone as a child with his father, and went on to act in films including Hackers (1995) and Raising Helen (2004), as well as modelling for celebrated designers.

Music also ran through his veins, he ran an imprint under his father’s label and carved out a life defined by his own artistic vision.

Producer Mark Ronson once described him as “the real deal, with an angular face and soulful gaze that seemed to reveal his deepest truths, even from a glossy page.”

Jackson had often spoken with pride about his son. In 2022 he said, “Ethan is a great father. He’s a great son, a great man. I love seeing him with his kids… it makes me very proud. It makes me feel I’ve done something really right in my life.”

Fans and friends are remembering Ethan for his creative spark and the life he made for himself, beyond the legacy of his famous surname.