Erika Kirk lashes out at Candace Owens and Druski

Nowadays it’s Kirk vs Everyone

Erika Kirk has publicly pushed back against critics including Candace Owens and Druski, addressing what she described as a wave of “dehumanising” commentary following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

Speaking on a recent podcast episode, she reflected on the scrutiny she has faced in the months since Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in September 2025.

Her statements come shortly after her attendance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which she said prompted questions online.

“Everyone is asking why I went,” she said, explaining that many in the room had previously written about her. “Why have a conversation about me, when you can have a conversation with me?”

Kirk then addressed the broader backlash she says has followed her publicly, pointing to headlines, online commentary and viral content.

“I have comedians dressing up in white face,” she said, referencing a sketch by Druski. “I have people saying I’m not fit to be a CEO. And I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband.”

Owens, a former Turning Point USA communications director, has been increasingly critical of Kirk in recent months, including questioning her public statements and credibility.

Kirk framed the criticism as part of a wider cultural issue, describing what she called an “epidemic of dehumanisation” and arguing that public discourse has become increasingly hostile.

She also reiterated her late husband’s stated mission behind the organisation, emphasising the importance of open dialogue and civil debate.

“When we stop talking to each other, bad things happen,” she said. Positioning her response as part of a broader effort to counter division.

She did not address how her role aligns with her late husband’s previously stated views. As Charlie Kirk had on multiple occasions expressed opposition to women working outside the home.