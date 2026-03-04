Kesha slams The White House for using her song in military post 

Kesha is the latest artist to share outrage at the use of their music in The White House’s social media content.

The White House recently posted footage of military jets dropping missiles, and it was soundtracked by Kesha’s 2011 hit single “Blow”.

Many artists have fought back against their music being used in similar videos and at MAGA rallies.

The pop singer has now responded to the video on social media, saying it was “disgusting and inhumane.”

“Don’t let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times,” she said.

The list includes Olivia Rodrigo, Celine Dion, The Rolling Stones, Sabrina Carpenter, Neil Young, and more.

Radiohead’s “Let Down” was also used in a pro-ICE video, just days ago.

Here’s what the band had to say about that:

“It ain’t funny, this song means a lot to us and other people, you don’t get to appropriate it without a fight. Also, go fuck yourselves.”

That sentiment seems to be pretty consistent among the artists who have been subjected to this issue.

The White House Director of Communications responded to Kesha’s post.

“All these ‘singers’ keep falling for this,” he said.

“This just gives us more attention and more view counts.”

To this mockery, Kesha had one simple request.

“Stop using my music, perverts.”